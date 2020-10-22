2020 27th Pay Period Premium “Holiday”

For the VT campus, the first standard bi-weekly pay day of calendar year 2021 would have fallen on Friday, January 1st. However, because New Year’s Day is a national holiday the pay day will be moved to Thursday, December 31, 2020. This will create a 27th pay day in 2020.

What impact will that have on paychecks?

In terms of earnings it will be a standard pay period with employees receiving pay for work conducted from December 14 – December 27. However, because most benefits premiums are calculated based on a 26 pay periods in a year, employee deductions for standard core plans will be skipped in the 27th pay period of the year. This applies to health, dental, vision, voluntary life/ADD&D, flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts contributions.

If you have any questions about your last check of the year please contact payroll@gmhec.org.

Updated pay periods for 2020 and 2021 can be found here:

http://www.middlebury.edu/offices/business/hr/comp/paycalendar