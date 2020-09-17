United Way and Vermont 2-1-1

by

Due to financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of Addison County’s (UWAC) United@Work program has ended. Thankfully, Vermont 2-1-1 and UWAC is still here for you! Middlebury College employees can dial 211 from any phone for information about and referrals to health, community, government, and human services resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also search the 211 online Community Resource Directory at www.vermont211.org.

UWAC and VT 2-1-1 will continue to provide Resource of the Month information which we’ll continue to share in our newsletters and remember…. help is STILL only a phone call away!