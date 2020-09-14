Welcome New Employee Omar Kawam

by

Omar Kawam joins us as this year’s Arthur Vining Davis Interfaith Fellow. He is fresh out of Williams College where he double majored in Philosophy and Biology en route to pursuing a medical degree. Outside the classroom, Omar served as the Co-Chair of the Muslim Students’ Union and Interfaith Club where he fostered community across religious and spiritual difference. With the support of Williams’ Center for Learning in Action, he also helped found Positive Pathways Partnership (P3), a student-led volunteer tutoring program that serves incarcerated men at the Berkshire House of Corrections. Omar prides himself on his New Jersey grit (without the road rage) and is always ready to talk theology, spirituality, and meaning making.”