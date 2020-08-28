Drop-In Sessions For Current Fulbright and Watson Applicants on 9/1

Lisa Gates will be hosting Fulbright and Watson application help sessions on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Current fall 2020 applicants are welcome to drop-in the Zoom room with questions about the application or internal application process. This will be an open session for whoever wants to drop in!

Watson questions welcome from 9-10 a.m.

Fulbright questions from 10-11 a.m.

Register for Watson to get the zoom link at https://middlebury-ctlr.libcal.com/event/7058454

Register for Fulbright to get the zoom link at https://middlebury-ctlr.libcal.com/event/7058452