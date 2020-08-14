New Undergraduate Research Journal Call for Submissions

Undergraduate Research invites students to submit their undergraduate work and creative endeavors.

PAPER SUBMISSION DEADLINE: September 1, 2020

Main Website: http://undergraduateresearch.org

Debuting in Winter 2020, Undergraduate Research will publish research and creative endeavors from undergraduate students enrolled in institutions of higher education from across the United States. This journal highlights the best of mentored undergraduate scholarly products across all disciplines from all types of higher education institutions.

Undergraduate Research is a national double-blind, educator-reviewed journal that will be available annually in the winter both digitally and in print, following the Council of Undergraduate Research (CUR) strategic pillars for undergraduate research and creative endeavors.

Submission Guidelines: https://undergraduateresearch.org/submission-guidelines

Please submit your papers through the Scholastica portal https://undergraduateresearch.scholasticahq.com/