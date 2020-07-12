Jul
12
Upcoming Fulbright Webinars–check it out!
July 12, 2020
Upcoming Webinars for Applicants:
- *NEW* Alumni Ambassador Panel: First generation college students (July 14)
- Alumni Ambassador Panel: Reapplying to Fulbright (July 15)
- Study/Research Alumni Ambassador Q&A (July 31)
A full list of Applicant webinars can be found on the Information Sessions page of the website. All applicant webinars are recorded and can be accessed throughout the competition on the Recorded Webinars webpage.