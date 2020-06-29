Fulbright Program: Panel Discussion “Race, Justice, and the Global Civil Rights Struggle” on 7/1!

Join Dr. LaNitra M. Berger, Senior Director of Fellowships in the Office of Undergraduate Education and affiliate faculty in the African and African American Studies Program, for an expert panel discussion entitled, “Race, Justice, and the Global Civil Rights Struggle” sponsored by the Fulbright Program in the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday, July 1, from 3-4:30pm EDT.

This virtual event is free and open to the public. The program will engage an interdisciplinary panel of Fulbright alumni experts in an academic discussion designed to deepen our understanding of racial injustice and contemporary issues in policing and criminal justice, and to contextualize our current moment in the global history of the civil rights struggle. Please see below for the panelist bios.

Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6015930337764/WN_GriZQL5cTkmuwG9T_Y7JRw