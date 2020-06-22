Virtual Tour of UK Universities

Beginning Monday, June 1st from 12:00-1:00 pm (EST), 9:00 am (PST) and throughout the summer, our lovely UK hosts will be offering Marshall Mondays Brunch & Learn virtual tour sessions, to include an introduction to top university programs, short lectures, meetings with post-graduate Fulbright & Marshall Scholars and closing with a Q&A session. The Virtual Tour will be hosted on the Zoom meeting platform. Sessions will be recorded and posted on the Marshall website here: https://www.marshallscholarship.org/study-in-the-uk/uk-virtual-study-tour-2020.

For those thinking about graduate study in the UK (or a Fulbright or Marshall in particular), this is a tremendous resource for you to learn more about the many excellent universities and programs in the UK. Many thanks to the Marshall Scholarship and the National Association of Fellowship Advisors for organizing this!





Marshall Mondays – Brunch & Learn Schedule and Video Recordings:

June 1 – University of Exeter – Presentation, Recording: https://youtu.be/bLMhDw06ozE

June 8 – University of Birmingham – Presentation, Recording: https://youtu.be/5H5KqTZkcIU

June 15 – University of Southhampton – Register here

June 22 – University College London (UCL) – Register here

June 29 – University of Warwick – Register here

July 6 – University of Manchester – Register here

July 13 – University of Liverpool – Register here

July 20 – University of Bristol – Register here

July 27 – University of East Anglia – Register here

August 3 – University of Nottingham – Register here

August 10 – Imperial College – Register here

August 17 – University of Kent – Register here

Complementary Summer 2020 Learning Opportunities for Students and Advisors–Rescheduled event, so sign up on the registration link to learn more:

June 22 (12:00-4:00pm BST) – Postgrad Live Virtual Study Fair – Register here