Middlebury’s Newest Udall Scholar!

Congratulations to Jacob Freedman ’21 for being named a 2020 Udall Scholar and to Divya Gudur ’21 for receiving Honorable Mention! Jacob is one of 55 students from 48 colleges and universities selected as 2020 Udall Scholar. A 16-member independent review committee selected this year’s group on the basis of commitment to careers in the environment, Tribal public policy, or Native health care; leadership potential; record of public service; and academic achievement. Divya is one of 55 students awarded Honorable Mention. Congratulations!