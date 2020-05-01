May
1
Congratulations to Middlebury’s Fulbright and CLS Finalists and Alternates!
May 1, 2020 | Leave a Comment
The Fellowships Office is happy to announce that twelve Middlebury students and alumni were named Fulbright finalists and another six seniors were named alternates for the 2020-21 US Fulbright Student Program. Two students were named finalists for the 2020 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) program, and another three were named alternates. Congratulations to all of you! This is, however, a very different year that we planned for due to COVID-19. The summer 2020 CLS program was suspended; Fulbright grants now will not begin until Jan 1, 2021 at the earliest. This means that many finalists will not be able to accept their grants for different reasons–a reality that is disappointing to so many. But we want to recognize this accomplishment by our students and alumni–well done! Alternates and finalists can reapply–so please talk with us about that. Fulbright and CLS application processes for this fall are proceeding as normal.
Congratulations to Middlebury’s Fulbright Finalists and Alternates for Study/Research and English Teaching Assistant (ETA) Grants!
Finalists
David Anderson ‘19.5 Study/Research, Japan
Caroline Byrne, MA candidate, Language Schools, ETA, Spain
Chelsea Colby ’18, ETA, Malta
Amani Core ’18, ETA, Taiwan
Colleen Gair ’20, ETA, Slovak Republic
Athena Haywood ’20, ETA, Argentina
Isabel Herrick ’20, ETA, Columbia
Mahli Knutson ’20, ETA, Taiwan
Hannah Krutiansky ’19, ETA, Brazil
Karl Lin ’20, Study/Research, Japan
Kami Smith, MA candidate, Language Schools, ETA Andorra
Teal Witter ’20, MA Degree Award, Israel
Fulbright Alternates
Celia Alter ‘19.5, ETA, Spain
Laura Blum ’20, Study/Research, Finland
Jack Carew ’20, Study/Research, Morocco
Winslow Ferris ’20, ETA, Taiwan
Ellie Greenberg ’20, ETA, Malaysia
Michael Nunziante ‘19.5, ETA, Peru
Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Finalists and Alternates
Finalists
Shamsadin Mohajerani ’20, Arabic
Victoria Toth ’21, Russian
Alternates
Priscilla Downey ’21, Chinese (Mandarin)
Henry Ganey ’22, Chinese (Mandarin)
Lilli Shoup ’22, Chinese (Mandarin)