Congratulations to Middlebury’s Fulbright and CLS Finalists and Alternates!

The Fellowships Office is happy to announce that twelve Middlebury students and alumni were named Fulbright finalists and another six seniors were named alternates for the 2020-21 US Fulbright Student Program. Two students were named finalists for the 2020 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) program, and another three were named alternates. Congratulations to all of you! This is, however, a very different year that we planned for due to COVID-19. The summer 2020 CLS program was suspended; Fulbright grants now will not begin until Jan 1, 2021 at the earliest. This means that many finalists will not be able to accept their grants for different reasons–a reality that is disappointing to so many. But we want to recognize this accomplishment by our students and alumni–well done! Alternates and finalists can reapply–so please talk with us about that. Fulbright and CLS application processes for this fall are proceeding as normal.

Congratulations to Middlebury’s Fulbright Finalists and Alternates for Study/Research and English Teaching Assistant (ETA) Grants! Finalists David Anderson ‘19.5 Study/Research, Japan Caroline Byrne, MA candidate, Language Schools, ETA, Spain Chelsea Colby ’18, ETA, Malta Amani Core ’18, ETA, Taiwan Colleen Gair ’20, ETA, Slovak Republic Athena Haywood ’20, ETA, Argentina Isabel Herrick ’20, ETA, Columbia Mahli Knutson ’20, ETA, Taiwan Hannah Krutiansky ’19, ETA, Brazil Karl Lin ’20, Study/Research, Japan Kami Smith, MA candidate, Language Schools, ETA Andorra Teal Witter ’20, MA Degree Award, Israel Fulbright Alternates Celia Alter ‘19.5, ETA, Spain Laura Blum ’20, Study/Research, Finland Jack Carew ’20, Study/Research, Morocco Winslow Ferris ’20, ETA, Taiwan Ellie Greenberg ’20, ETA, Malaysia Michael Nunziante ‘19.5, ETA, Peru