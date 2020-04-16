Three Middlebury Alumni Selected as Yenching Scholars

Congratulations to Sena Voncujovi ’17, Mika Wysocki ’18, and Yuan Zeng Ashley Tan MIIS ’18, LS ’19 on their selection as Yenching Scholars! Scholars enroll in a fully-funded interdisciplinary Master’s in China Studies program at Peking University, Beijing, China. Scholars hail from 39 countries and regions; 93 international students will come together with 26 Chinese students. Through coursework, independent research, and field studies, they will examine China’s past, present and future, with particular emphasis on China’s development and role in the world.