Congratulations to Middlebury’s 2020 NSF GRFP Fellows and Honorable Mention Recipients!
April 16, 2020
Six Middlebury alumni were named 2020 NSF Graduate Research Fellows by the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP). An additional six alumni received honorable mention. GRFP supports graduate study of U.S. citizens, nationals, and permanent residents pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) or in STEM education. Approximately 13,000 applied for this year’s GRFP competition; of these, 2,076 were selected as NSF Graduate Research Fellows and 1,827 received Honorable Mention. Congratulations to all!
NSF GRFP Grant Winners
Sarah Dutton ’19, Chemistry – Chemical Measurement and Imaging, California Institute of Technology
Katherine Johnson ’18, Engineering – Bioengineering
Emma Loizeaux ’13, Social Sciences-Geography
Larson Lovdal ’17, Engineering – Mechanical Engineering, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Hannah Myers ’14, Geosciences – Marine Biology, University of Alaska, Fairbanks Campus
Miles Tyner ’18, Life Sciences – Microbial Biology
Honorable Mention
Nicholas Dragon ’14, Geosciences – Geobiology, University of Colorado, Boulder
Elizabeth Green ’17, Life Sciences – Ecology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Kristen Regenauer ’17, Psychology – Social Psychology, University of Maryland
Katherine Reinmuth ’17, Social Sciences – Economics
George Valentine ’19.5, Life Sciences – Ecology
Caleb Walcott ’19, Geosciences – Paleoclimate, SUNY Buffalo