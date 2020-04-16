Congratulations to Middlebury’s 2020 NSF GRFP Fellows and Honorable Mention Recipients!

Six Middlebury alumni were named 2020 NSF Graduate Research Fellows by the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP). An additional six alumni received honorable mention. GRFP supports graduate study of U.S. citizens, nationals, and permanent residents pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) or in STEM education. Approximately 13,000 applied for this year’s GRFP competition; of these, 2,076 were selected as NSF Graduate Research Fellows and 1,827 received Honorable Mention. Congratulations to all!

NSF GRFP Grant Winners

Sarah Dutton ’19, Chemistry – Chemical Measurement and Imaging, California Institute of Technology

Katherine Johnson ’18, Engineering – Bioengineering

Emma Loizeaux ’13, Social Sciences-Geography

Larson Lovdal ’17, Engineering – Mechanical Engineering, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Hannah Myers ’14, Geosciences – Marine Biology, University of Alaska, Fairbanks Campus

Miles Tyner ’18, Life Sciences – Microbial Biology

Honorable Mention

Nicholas Dragon ’14, Geosciences – Geobiology, University of Colorado, Boulder

Elizabeth Green ’17, Life Sciences – Ecology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Kristen Regenauer ’17, Psychology – Social Psychology, University of Maryland

Katherine Reinmuth ’17, Social Sciences – Economics

George Valentine ’19.5, Life Sciences – Ecology

Caleb Walcott ’19, Geosciences – Paleoclimate, SUNY Buffalo