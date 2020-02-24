Congratulations to Middlebury’s Truman Finalists!

Three Middlebury juniors were selected as finalists for the Truman Scholarship! Congratulations to Jacob Freedman ’21, Divya Gudur ’21, and Oscar Psychas ’21! These students were three of the 190 Truman finalists from 136 colleges and universities, selected based on their records of leadership, public service and academic achievement. The Foundation received 773 applications from 316 colleges and universities. Finalists will be interviewed by the Foundation’s Regional Review Panels in March and April.