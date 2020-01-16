Engaged Scholarship and Social Justice (ESSJ) Undergraduate Research Conference: Research Proposals Due Feb 10, 2020!

About the Engaged Scholarship & Social Justice (ESSJ) Undergraduate Research Conference: Started in 2015, the Engaged Scholarship & Social Justice Undergraduate Research Conference is a national conference focused solely on undergraduate research on engaged scholarship. It is a great opportunity for your students to present their research and get feedback from faculty. Students are able to engage in dialogue and get a sense of what it means to get one’s work heard beyond your own campus—especially for those interested in doctoral programs.