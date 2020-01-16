Jan

Engaged Scholarship and Social Justice (ESSJ) Undergraduate Research Conference: Research Proposals Due Feb 10, 2020!

January 16, 2020

The deadline for submitting a research proposal -February 10th, 2020 – is quickly approaching! 

Students can submit research proposals here.

If you have any questions, please contact vghosh@fas.harvard.edu or visit the website at www.essjconference.fas.harvard.edu
About the Engaged Scholarship & Social Justice (ESSJ) Undergraduate Research Conference: Started in 2015, the Engaged Scholarship & Social Justice Undergraduate Research Conference is a national conference focused solely on undergraduate research on engaged scholarship. It is a great opportunity for your students to present their research and get feedback from faculty. Students are able to engage in dialogue and get a sense of what it means to get one’s work heard beyond your own campus—especially for those interested in doctoral programs. 
Funding for Middlebury students presenting their work or attending is available through the Undergraduate Research’s Office Academic Travel Fund. See go/atf
