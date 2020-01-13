Udall Nomination Deadline Coming Up– Jan. 20!

Are you working towards positive solutions to environmental challenges or to issues impacting Indian country?

Have you demonstrated your commitment to one of these areas through public service?

Do you inspire and motivate others to take action?

Are you committed to making a difference through civility and consensus building?

If you answered “yes” to these questions, the Udall Scholarship may be right for you. Click on the category below for more information.

· Environment For undergraduates interested in conservation and environmental issues

· Tribal Policy For Native Americans and Alaska Natives focusing on multiple policy areas

· Native Health Care For Native Americans and Alaska Natives pursuing health-related careers

Eligibility: GPA 3.5 and up most competitive; U.S. citizen, U.S. national or permanent resident required; demonstrated commitment to work with environmental issues through academic study and activities. The Udall provides up to $7,000 for tuition, fees, educational expenses.

This scholarship requires nomination from Middlebury—the nomination deadline is January 20, 2020. See go/udall for instructions on how to apply for nomination. Questions? Talk with Dean Lisa Gates (fellowships@middlebury.edu).