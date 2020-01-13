Weekly Web Updates – January 13, 2020

Updates

  • Drupal diff 8.x-1.0
  • Drupal metatag 7.x-1.26 and 8.x-1.11
  • Drupal token 8.x-1.6
  • WordPress featured-post-creative plugin 1.1.4
  • WordPress redirection plugin 4.6.2
  • WordPress instagram-feed plugin 2.1.5
  • WordPress wp-accessibility plugin 1.7.0
  • WordPress wp-featured-content-and-slider plugin 1.3.4
  • WordPress hueman theme 3.4.36
  • WordPress responsive theme 4.0.2
  • WordPress sydney theme 1.58

Fixes and Tweaks

  • Course Hub support staff who can view statistics now can see admin-toolbars with links to the statistics pages.
  • The Course Hub now has a nightly job that validates that enrollments have been passed off to downstream systems (Canvas, WordPress, O365, Panopto, etc). Incremental enrollment changes are still passed off within 15 minutes, but this nightly job will cover any rare cases where networking or system errors cause an incremental change to fail.

Ongoing Work

  • Creating a new “Offices” site for institution-wide anchor functions.
  • Creating new Drupal 8 sites for our schools and programs.
  • Post-launch improvements of the updated Course Hub.

