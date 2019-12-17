Future of the Library Blog

Dear Reader,

The library blog is moving to a new platform in early January. This means that all future posts from the library will now come from a different URL, though posts will still appear on the library homepage. If you subscribe to an RSS feed of the library blog, or use a bookmark to access the blog, please note the change by updating with the new URL: https://www.middlebury.edu/library/news. We will post again when the switch to the new URL has been made.

The old URL (http://sites.middlebury.edu/lis/) will continue to be used by ITS until further notice.

Thank you, Leanne Galletly (Library Web UX Team)

lgalletly@middlebury.edu, please reach out with questions or concerns