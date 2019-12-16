Weekly Web Updates – December 16, 2019

We launched a new site for the Bread Loaf School of English this week. This is the first of our new sites to use the newsroom functionality that is available for all new office sites.

Updates

Fixes and Tweaks

Fixed an issue with an incorrect destination URL being set in the Service Catalog’s login link.

Embedded Drupal forms in our new Drupal 8 sites will have their iframe height automatically set to match the height of the form.

News thumbnail images will now display at the correct size on mobile devices.

Image captions in Drupal 8 slideshows can now contain basic HTML markup, such as links, emphasis, and italics.

Fixed an issue in WordPress where some configurations of the Jetpack module would cause incorrect “CAS Registration expired” warnings to be printed at the bottom of pages.

Course Hub: Fixed an issue where MiddFiles resources couldn’t be re-saved with new titles/descriptions.

Course Hub: Fixed a regression with GoogleApps authentication when creating new Google Apps resources.

Fixed HTTPS access to https://rikertnordic.com

