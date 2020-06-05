Black Lives Matter Resources

Hello! In response to the recent, horrific events that have reminded us of the severity of racism in our nation, the Midd Hillel community needs to take action and stand with Black lives. Please look at the following resources for ways to donate, educate yourself/others, and make proactive efforts to combat racism.

Above is a document compiled by our very own Rabbi Danielle that contains Judaism-focused resources on ways to tackle institutional racism. Additionally, see this link for resources that Yale Hillel has organized to help guide us in these efforts. Please reach out to hillel@middlebury.edu or Noah Hochfelder ’22 (nhochfelder@middlebury.edu) for any questions about these documents. Stay active and engaged!