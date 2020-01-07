Work This Summer with Kids with Chronic Illnesses – Info Session -1/9 @4:15P

Come join staff from The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp to discuss their paid summer staff and year-round volunteer opportunities.

WHEN: Thursday, January 9th

TIME: 4:15-5:15 PM

LOCATION: Coltrane Lounge, Adirondack House

RSVP on Handshake HERE.

Hole in the Wall is a non-profit organization based in Connecticut that provides residential camp programming and regional outreach to children and families dealing with serious and chronic illnesses. Staff and volunteer opportunities are fun, fulfilling, and look great on a resume.

They are also looking to fill a post-grad position in Philadelphia with a graduating senior who is highly motivated to develop and deliver Hole in the Wall Gang Camp style activities and interactions to young people (toddler through young adult), individually and in groups, in hospital and clinic settings. They will collaborate with on-site professionals to offer supportive and uplifting programs for children and families affected by childhood illness and bring the spirit of The Hole In The Wall Gang Camp (Safety, Respect and Love) to all activities and interactions.