Virtual Meet & Greet for rising seniors

Long Ridge Equity Partners, a leading growth equity firm based in New York, would like to invite rising seniors interested in learning more about our full-time Analyst program to attend a Virtual Meet and Greet event with Long Ridge investment professionals this summer.

Founded in 2007, and with over $400 million in capital, Long Ridge employs a thesis-driven approach to investing and places a strong emphasis on partnership with visionary entrepreneurs and management teams. Focus areas include financial technology, enterprise software, business services, and specialty finance. The firm targets industry-leading companies with unique value propositions, established business models, and strong management teams. Over the last 20 years, Long Ridge’s principals have sponsored some of the most successful growth companies in the financial services space.

This is a unique opportunity to network with Long Ridge investment professionals and learn more about growth equity investing. Interested candidates should submit their current resume, including their summer 2020 internship, via Handshake by July 6th. Invited candidates will receive a confirmation email with video conference details prior to the event, which will take place in mid- to late July.

Formal recruiting for our full-time analyst program will begin in the Fall of 2020, in accordance with your school’s career center guidelines. Questions can be sent to careers@long-ridge.com. We look forward to seeing you this summer.

To participate, please apply via Handshake no later than July 6th.