Urban Teachers Info Session: March 25th

In this effort, because I won’t be visiting Middlebury in-person this semester, I will be hosting an Urban Teachers info session on Zoom for Middlebury students & alumni: next Wednesday, March 25th at 5:15pm ET. If you’re interested to teach in underserved urban public schools, and you’re feeling able to focus on the prospect of joining our teacher preparation program in 2020 or 2021, I invite you to join!

Register here to join the info session! With our final application deadline coming up on April 13th, this info session will be a chance for you to learn more about the program and application process, and to ask me any questions you may have. I look forward to seeing you then! (If you can’t make the info session but would still like to see it, please reply in Handshake or email me to let me know; I will happily send you a recording of the session afterwards. Thanks!)

Before or after (or maybe even during) the info session, I also very much encourage you to:

· Explore our Info Center if you haven’t already, which contains answers to FAQs about our program, informational webinars, and more.

· If you have any additional questions, please email your questions to me any time attorin.peterson@urbanteachers.org. I’ll be sure to get back to you promptly.

· Apply here by our final deadline this year (Monday April 13th) to join our 2020 cohort (or 2021 cohort for ‘early admissions’ or deferral applicants) in Baltimore, DC, or Dallas. The application only takes about 20-30 minutes to complete!

I hope that you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy in this challenging time, Ursula. I hope to see you on Wednesday!

Torin Peterson

Regional Recruitment Manager-Northeast

urbanteachers.org