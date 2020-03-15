This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time—and as you settle into your various locations across the globe, the CCI staff would like to remind you that we are standing by to ensure your career and internship needs are met. When you are ready to begin thinking about your next steps, reach out to us.

While ADK may now be geographically far away, the CCI will continue to offer a full-range of support and resources with a variety of online tools. Please stay tuned as we re-work our programming. We plan to be able to continue to deliver the services you need, and we look forward to coming together virtually in the coming weeks.

CCI IS STANDING BY:

Advisor appointments continue to be available in Handshake via video chat or phone.

We will continue to communicate via our weekly Career Path Page newsletters, so if you haven’t already signed up to receive them, please do so. The newsletters keep you updated on opportunities in Handshake, career tips, relevant articles, etc. You can choose the Career Path pages most relevant to your interests. Simply fill in the Career Path Sign Up section in the right navigation of each page link below.

Midd2Midd facilitates mentoring, networking, and outreach across the Middlebury community of students, alumni, and parents. If you haven’t already, review our new Networking Guide, then log in to Midd2Midd, complete your profile, and build your network.

New jobs and internships are posted daily in Handshake. Log in, complete your profile, and continue your search. Though many employers are not currently interviewing in person, this is a good time to review our Interview Preparation Guide and to prepare for virtual interviews. Many alumni in Midd2Midd have volunteered to help you practice.

The résumé approval requirement has been waived for the internship funding application process, but if you would like help with your résumé, you may email it to CCIPCA@middlebury.edu for feedback. Stay tuned for more updates on the internship funding process.

CCI sends our wishes that you and your family and friends are well. We are all in this together and we are here for you.