Summer and Fall opportunities for Middlebury students & alumni @ Camphill

Camphill Association of North America represents a network of nonprofit special education schools and inclusive residential communities. Our unique model, which started with a Camphill School in Scotland, has been around for 80 years. And in the United States and Canada, we have 16 locations.

Our opportunities include live-in Service Year positions for new graduates as well as some shorter term options this Summer and Fall that could be perfect for anyone whose plans have been scuttled by the coronavirus. As part of the methodical protective measures we’ve had in place for almost two months, we are providing spaces for new arrivals to comfortably quarantine for their first two weeks (though we have managed to keep them all safely busy during that time.)

Camphill provides very relevant experience for psychology and education majors considering graduate school, though anyone with a liberal arts background can get a lot out of this immersive experience. It’s also a great step for those who haven’t yet figured out what they really want to do.

If you’re interested, please reach out to Leila Kaplan, Coworker Development & Outreach Coordinator, 917-765-5315, leila@camphill.orgwww.camphill.org.