SIT Study Abroad New Virtual Internships

SIT is offering a number of virtual international internships this summer. Check out these opportunities. If you are interested in applying to CCI for internship funding (May 8 deadline), apply to SIT by May 1 and request an expedited response on your application.
SIT Study Abroad Virtual Internship Programs
Jordan: Online Internship in Counseling and Humanitarian Action
Kenya: Online Internship in Public Health in the Tropics
Netherlands: Online Internship in Sexuality and Gender
Serbia and Kosovo: Online Internship in Transitional Justice, Human Rights, and Memory
South Africa: Online Internship in Social Justice and Activism