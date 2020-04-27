SIT Study Abroad New Virtual Internships

SIT is offering a number of virtual international internships this summer. Check out these opportunities. If you are interested in applying to CCI for internship funding (May 8 deadline), apply to SIT by May 1 and request an expedited response on your application.

SIT Study Abroad Virtual Internship Programs

Jordan: Online Internship in Counseling and Humanitarian Action

Kenya: Online Internship in Public Health in the Tropics

Netherlands: Online Internship in Sexuality and Gender

Serbia and Kosovo: Online Internship in Transitional Justice, Human Rights, and Memory

South Africa: Online Internship in Social Justice and Activism