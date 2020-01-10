SENIORS–Looking for a Job that Aligns with Your Values? Join Our Boot Camp 1/16

This is a great opportunity during J-term to use the added help and motivation to get you on track for exploring the opportunities out there.

Are you looking for greater clarity and confidence about your interests, purpose and what matters most to you in finding and doing purposeful work?

Are you unsure how to structure a strategic job search to maximize your time and energy?

Are you clearly communicating your skills, assets and talents in a clear and succinct personal story?

If any of this resonates with you and where you are, join me with a group of like-minded peers for a 1.5 hour workshop to get you started. We’ll share techniques and tools to get you over the hump and on your way to learning how to activate our Middlebury network, identifying meaningful opportunities using targeted resources and learn how to translate your college experiences to tell the relevant stories to organizations and companies you’d LOVE to work for.

To attend the workshop

on Thursday, Jan. 16th at 4:30PM in Hillcrest

RSVP HERE.