SENIORS: An Alumni Panel Just for YOU! Weds., 5/6 @ 5:30 pm EST

Please mark your calendar for a virtual event specifically geared to YOU! On Wednesday, May 6th at 5:30 pm EST we’ll be hosting a panel with four alumni from the Classes of 2007, 2008 and 2009 who graduated into the Great Recession. Come hear their own stories and reflections about graduating in a time of great uncertainty. They will talk about their challenges and those of their classmates and provide some great advice on next steps for coping—and even thriving—in a world turned upside down.



Our Midd2Midd alumni volunteers on this panel come from a variety of majors and sectors. Below is a brief bio for each:



Ryan Y. Kellett, Class of 2009.5, Senior Director of Audience, The Washington Post. Ryan is a senior editor and journalist in the newsroom of The Washington Post. He oversees several teams of creators and curators dedicated to growing readership and increasing digital subscriptions. Over his career, he’s helped the organization grow to reach over 90 million U.S. readers monthly with nearly two million digital subscribers. His previous roles at The Post have included community reporting on federal workers, overseeing digital coverage of presidential elections, and launching of The Post on social channels from Reddit to Snapchat. He’s on Twitter @rkellett for work and Instagram @ryankellett for fun.



Abby Blum, Class of 2008.5, Associate Director of Development, The Nature Conservancy. Abby Blum has served as an Associate Director of Development for The Nature Conservancy’s Adirondack Chapter and New York Division since September 2019. Prior to this, she worked in Middlebury’s Office of Advancement for nearly seven years, most recently as a Senior Development Officer. Abby started her career working on political campaigns helping female candidates get elected to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. This year, she started her term as Vice-Chair of the United Way of Addison County’s Board of Directors.



Hugo Lara, Class of 2007, Marketing Director, Spartan Capital Intelligence. Hugo Lara is the Marketing Director of Spartan Capital Intelligence, a Fintech startup focused on providing accessible financial advisor services for all. Hugo has 8+ years’ experience working in sustainability, nonprofits, and entrepreneurship. He recently made a career pivot to Tech after completing his MBA (Class of 2020) from ESADE Business School in Barcelona, Spain. Hugo is the President of the Middlebury LGBTQ+ Alumni group and lives in Raleigh, NC with his partner.



Sarah Shaikh, Class of 2007, Director of Consumer and Retail Investment Banking, TD Securities. Prior to this role, Sarah spent the past 10 years in various roles including leverage finance, corporate development and venture capital advisory. Sarah began her career in Financial Planning and Analysis at Time Warner in New York. Sarah holds a B.A. from Middlebury College, an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a DipFS from Said School of Business at Oxford University.



Can’t wait to see you at the Panel!

~The CCI Team