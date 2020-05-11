SENIORS: AmeriCorps VISTA Work@Middlebury with CCE!

The Middlebury College Center for Community Engagement invites graduating seniors to apply to our full-time AmeriCorps VISTA positions (August 2020-August 2021). Please learn more at go/ccevista. Apply via Handshake. Priority deadline for applications is May 29th.

Details:

Do you want to support college students’ experiential, community-based learning? Interested in social justice work at the youth development level? We seek two motivated, organized, and compassionate individuals for two, one-year VISTA positions at Middlebury College. The VISTAs will work closely with the Center for Community Engagement (CCE) team to help coordinate and advise youth and mentoring student service organizations such as Community Friends, DREAM, Page One Literacy Project, Middlebury College Access Mentors, Wild Midd, STEAM Girls, and Nutrition Outreach and Mentoring. The VISTAs will help build capacity in programs and community partnerships that improve college aspirations and success and help Addison County children thrive. The VISTA members will also support communications initiatives in the Center for Community Engagement to promote local and global community-connected opportunities. They will supervise college student interns and collaboratively create social media posts, blog posts, weekly e-newsletters, library displays, and other communications efforts that reach multiple stakeholders.

Thank you for considering these opportunities. Email Kailee (kbricknermcdonald@middlebury.edu) with questions.