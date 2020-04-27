SENIORS: Alumni Advice from the Last Great Recession

Join five Middlebury alumni from the classes of 2007 to 2009 who graduated into an economic marketplace much like the one you are facing today (minus the global health pandemic). Gain perspective and hear how they got through it and landed on their feet.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 6th at 5:30 pm EST

Our alumni panelists are Midd2Midd volunteers, and like the other 3,000 alumni, they are there to mentor and assist you during these times of uncertainty. If you haven’t already, sign up to join Midd2Midd now!