RSVP for Columbia University’s Earth Institute info session on Monday, February 17th

Please join the Earth Institute at an information session to learn about our Master’s programs in Environmental Science and Policy, Sustainability Management, and Sustainability Science at Columbia University. The session will cover admissions, fellowships, and careers after graduation.

When: Monday, February 17th, 2020, 6:15 – 7:15 PM

Where: Axinn 219

About us:

The Earth Institute at Columbia University offers one of the world’s richest selections of academic programs in sustainability and related environmental fields. We invite you to learn about these programs. If you are interested in pursuing a Master’s degree or a professional certification in these rapidly growing areas, please consider one of the following programs:

M.P.A. in Environmental Science and Policy – full time, one year intensive program

Since 2002, this one-year program has prepared future environmental sustainability leaders to take on the world’s biggest challenges. The program is offered jointly by the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia’s Earth Institute. Application deadlines: November 1 (early decision), January 15 (fellowship consideration), February 15 (final).

M.S in Sustainability Management – part time / full time, evening classes

A flexible degree program for those who wish to pursue a career in management that takes into account both the environment and the economy. Graduates transform how organizations do business by formulating and implementing sustainability strategies. The program is offered jointly by the School of Professional Studies and Columbia’s Earth Institute. Application deadlines: November 1 for Spring enrolment, and May 15 for Fall enrolment.

M.S in Sustainability Science – part time / full time, evening classes

In this program, professionals with technical backgrounds learn how to help their organizations better understand, predict, and address environmental impacts. The program is offered jointly by the School of Professional Studies and Columbia’s Earth Institute. Application deadlines: November 1 for Spring enrollment, and May 15 for Fall enrollment. For further details, queries may be directed to Stephanie Hoyt [sah2239@sipa.columbia.edu].