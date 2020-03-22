Qsemble Capital Management Seeks Summer Intern

Peter Lubans ’06 seeks a summer intern to work with him at his firm. Applications from all qualified Middlebury students will be considered.

Qsemble is a quantitative trading firm based in New York City. The firm combines deep knowledge of financial markets with sophisticated statistical learning and data analysis techniques to systematically predict stock prices.

Join us for a summer internship and get exposure to both the high-level principles that guide our approach to portfolio management, as well as the day-to-day realities of operating an investment management firm.

Projects will depend on both the candidate’s skills and the firm’s needs, but may include: cleaning and processing data sets in preparation for alpha research, writing software tools to assist with exploratory data analysis, researching the efficacy of various model-fitting techniques, writing tools to assist in monitoring production trading, and streamlining data flows.

Some coding experience is required, preferably using python.

Apply Here: https://middlebury.joinhandshake.com/jobs/3675231/