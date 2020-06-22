Pride + Work: #MonsterGrads Virtual Career Panel

When it comes to getting your first job out of school, finding the right fit should be just as important as finding employment.

For many, that means working for an organization that values an inclusive and diverse workplace culture. In this fantastic panel facilitated by our friends at Monster.com, we hear from LGBTQ+ professionals from some of the country’s leading companies, who discuss the importance of finding a company that values your identity as much as your work. Watch to learn how to network with fellow LGBTQ individuals, get tips on coming out at work, find a company with mental health resources in the workplace, and learn about the importance of finding a mentor.

We know there are unique challenges facing the class of 2020 in the job market, and we hope this webinar can provide the information you need to help you find a job that fits you. We encourage all students to view this excellent panel presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXqrKeX2scI

Featured Speakers:

Brianna Boles , Diversity & Inclusion Program Manager, Adobe

, Diversity & Inclusion Program Manager, Kay Martinez , Assoc. Director, Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, MGH Institute of Health Professions

, Assoc. Director, Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Jarvis Sam , Sr. Director, Talent Sourcing, Diversity Recruiting & Experience COE, Nike

, Sr. Director, Talent Sourcing, Diversity Recruiting & Experience COE, Tom Bourdon, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Staples

Workshop Sponsor: