Obsessed with TikTok? Apply to Work There!

Application deadline is March 30, 2020

Account Planner at TikTok

We have multiple immediate openings for an Account Planner supporting the Account Management Team at TikTok. The Account Planner is responsible for tactical implementation of client accounts including the integration and planning work with cross functional teams. This member of the team will work with all departments in the org including Creator Monetization, Brand Strategy, Ad Ops, Sales Ops, Brand Partner Managers, Product, and Account Managers. The Account Planner will be involved in Pre and Post sales and will develop comprehensive multi-media plans leveraging our first in class ad product suite. The ideal candidate will utilize educational knowledge and industry knowledge to help us build a strong business with Client Services at the forefront of all we do.

Job Description

Develop plans for key clients with KPI deliverables in mind Guide media and creative strategy, planning, and implementation of campaigns to deliver against Client Goals Work with internal teams to guide inventory allocation Work with the Finance and Sales Ops team on any new client approvals Enter IO into Order Management System and track the progress from beginning to completion Verify accuracy of Internal IO and client insertion order Work with the Performance Team to manage Brand Lift Surveys and strategically deliver them to the TikTok customer base Assist in pre-sale pipeline management, reporting, and opportunity accuracy in CRM system Keep sales apprised of all key issues, updated and relevant data throughout campaign process Work with Creator team to manage influencers for custom campaigns Support and work with the Sales Team on pre-sale research and pitch Support AM team in post-sales execution and reporting needs for clients Manage and grow post-sale client relationships with advertisers of all sizes

Job requirement