Nonprofit summer fellowship in Chicago – remote only

New Sector Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit consulting and leadership development firm. They are particularly looking for students who are veterans, but it is open to all.

We work across sectors to help established and emerging leaders tackle pressing challenges and advance their careers. Our mission is to accelerate social change by strengthening organizations and developing leaders.

The Summer Fellowship program http://newsector.org/summer/ is an intensive, 10-week program for undergraduate and graduate students and recent graduates. Fellows are selected from a highly competitive pool and matched with a Chicago area non-profit or social impact organization.

Learn more and apply HERE in Handshake. This opportunity looks good because they specifically said the experience will be all remote.