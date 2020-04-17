Need help with preparing for virtual interviews? Sign up for Remote Oratory Coaching!

Working with our friends at Oratory Now, we have developed a new, interactive training series designed to help you prepare for those all-important virtual interviews.

Now it can all be done remotely!

Step 1: Attend a 45-minute Live Zoom Workshop with Oratory Coaches, record a practice interview and submit it, and receive detailed feedback on your delivery and production values.

Step 2: You can request additional private coaching – either in a real-time Zoom session or by submitting a new recording. And you can do this as many times as you like, right up until . . .

Step 3: The Mock Zoom Interview. Using our Midd2Midd network, the CCI will pair you with a Middlebury alum who shares an interest in your chosen field.

WHEN

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to hone your interviewing performance skills!