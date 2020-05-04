Navigating the Teaching Job Search Virtually: Carney, Sandoe & Associates Info. Session

Join Connor Rooney, Director of Recruitment at Carney, Sandoe & Associates) for a virtual information session and Q&A on Thursday, May 14th from 4:00-5:515 pm EST. Learn how to expand and optimize your job search in the realm of independent school education by partnering with CS&A. Connor will outline how CS&A’s partnering schools have shifted to a virtual interviewing and hiring process, and how CS&A’s dedicated placement teams remain at the ready to help you navigate and thrive in these difficult times.

Carney, Sandoe & Associates is an educational recruitment firm that places teachers and administrators in private, independent and like-kind (charter, magnet, pilot and merit) schools across the nation. We have placed over 32,000 teachers and administrators in independent schools since 1977. CS&A works to fill thousands of teaching and administrative openings at hundreds of K-12 college preparatory schools each year. Services are free for the job-seeking candidate, and teacher certification is not required in most positions open at these great schools.