Morgan Stanley Virtual Engagement Series

|We invite you to connect with Morgan Stanley’s culture and opportunities through our 2020 Virtual Engagement Series! Meet us online for insight into our analyst programs, the various businesses at Morgan Stanley, tips on the application process, and perspectives on topics you care about.
Click on the links to register for as many sessions as you like. You will receive an email in advance of each webinar with log-in access.
All sessions will be held at 6:00 p.m. EST.
Monday, March 2: Day in the Life of an Analyst: Investment Management
Tuesday, March 3: Recruiter Q&A: Your Roadmap to 2021 Summer Analyst Recruiting
Wednesday, March 4: Wealth Management Explained
Monday, March 9: Institutional Equity Explained
Tuesday, March 10: Fixed Income Research Explained
Thursday, March 12: Alphawise Explained
Monday, March 16: Day in the Life of an Analyst: Investment Banking & Global Capital Markets
Monday, March 23: Finance Division Explained
Wednesday, March 25: Corporate Treasury Explained
Monday, March 30: Internal Audit Explained
To learn more, please visit morganstanley.com/people-opportunities
Additional Sessions Coming Soon
Just a few include…
Firm Strategy and Execution Explained
Operations Explained
Quantitative Analyst Program Explained
Morgan Stanley Insights: Sustainable Investing
