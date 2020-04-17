More Resources for Remote Internships

We know that many students’ plans for summer internships are changing. And as CCI has let you know, we anticipate that most of the internships CCI will be able to fund this summer will be remote internships.

Last week, we posted some resources for students seeking remote internships for this summer. This week, we also learned that Global Experiences is offering international virtual internships abroad and CEA has extended their deadline to May 1.

Global Experience Virtuoso Virtual Internships Abroad – Get matched with an international company based on your interests. Deadlines April 22, May 1, and May 15. $1500 fee includes placement, coaching, mentorship, and more. (CCI will consider funding these opportunities if you submit an internship funding application by May 8.)

CEA Virtual Internships Abroad – CEA informed us that they have extended their application deadline to May 1. Engage in supervised international work experience and build global career readiness competencies, all while staying at home. $450 placement fee and additional $95 application fee, which they may waive if asked. (CCI will consider funding these opportunities if you submit an internship funding application by May 8.)

Don’t forget: If you have an unpaid summer internship or experience, you can apply to CCI for internship funding. Apply on a rolling basis up until May 8. See go/summerfunding for information, eligibility, FAQs and more. Make sure to indicate a Covid-19 summer plan in your essay that gives specifics on if this is a remote internship or what other contingency plans you and your supervisor have agreed upon.

We are still awaiting final policy decisions from Middlebury for summer funding, but CCI anticipates being able to fund only remote internships, those in your home city/town if not with a vulnerable population, and possibly some in-person domestic internships that start mid-summer in locations not hit by the coronavirus outbreak. More information coming soon.