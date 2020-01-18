CCI partners with internship/job matching platform focusing on roles in finance, tech, consulting and high-growth startups

Middlebury has partnered with Scouted – a job matching platform that helps college students and recent graduates find great jobs based on who they are, not just how they look on paper. As we’re now approaching spring, some of our partner companies have begun turning their eyes toward 2020 graduates.

The jobs we currently have for this year’s graduates lean in the spheres of finance, data/analytics, and business development, and the geographic spread stretches from NYC and DC to Chicago, Austin and San Francisco.

Sign up: Login to Handshake>Career Center>Resources and click on Scouted.

Create your Scouted profile: ​We ask for your basic information, resume, education, and some other unique details so we can get to know you.

Complete your Virtual Interview: ​Complete the first round of the interview process with video and written responses so our companies can get to know the you behind your resume.

Opt In to Jobs and Internships:​ Pick the opportunities that interest you! We update your dashboard with new roles every week, so be sure to check back often.

Matching Process:​ Once you opt in, our platform combines AI with human verification to ensure you’re aligned with the best opportunities suited to who you are (not just what you’ve done).

Get Interviewing:​ After a short while, you’ll know whether you’ve been matched as a good fit with the companies where you’ve expressed interest. We’ll introduce you to them so you’re set for the next round.

Say Hi:​ Our Talent Scouts are here to help. Be sure to reach out and let us know you’re on the job hunt. We can offer advice on resumes, interview preparation, and negotiations. We want to see you succeed!

Here is a sampling of what you’ll find in Scouted: