MiddCORE Remote 2020

MiddCORE is all about innovating and that is exactly what they are doing this summer. They are bringing the award winning MiddCORE to you remotely.

Four weeks.

40+ contact hours.

One strategic challenge.

Prototype your life.

No textbook will teach you this kind of problem solving: Work, chat, and engage remotely with industry experts giving first-hand insight into leadership, innovation, and persuasive communication.

Through these connections you will up-level your potential: Develop the confidence, skills, hands-on experience, and network you’ll need to make a positive impact – on the world and on your future.

You’ll learn by doing, in partnership with mentors and your peers.

You will solve real-life problems, develop your own recommendations, and pitch original solutions with guidance of mentors through online learning solutions.

You’ll focus on you: Exploring potential life paths, articulating the values that guide you, experiencing the power of failure and reflection, and orienting you towards what’s possible.

You will have a combination of small group sessions with mentors, prerecorded sessions, podcasts, community building reflections, and collaborate with peers, all delivered online. Some Synchronous classes will be required.

Application deadline is April 28.