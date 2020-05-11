MiddCORE Application Deadline Extended!

MiddCORE is on, remotely! Summer 2020. Application deadline extended.

You can still have an impactful summer with what is in store for you. No textbook will teach you this kind of problem solving: Work, chat, and engage remotely with industry experts from around the world giving first-hand insight into leadership, innovation, and persuasive communication.

You will have a combination of small group sessions with mentors, prerecorded sessions, podcasts, community building reflections, and collaborate with peers, all delivered online. Synchronous classes will happen between 10 a.m.–2 p.m EDT. Monday–Friday with some additional meeting times outside these hours.

MiddCORE Remote: June 1-June 26, 2020

$3,500 merit-based scholarships available

Additional need-based financial aid available

MiddCORE had heard from many students about their summers being uncertain and have had requests to extend the MiddCORE deadline. They will accept applications on a rolling bases until May 18.

If you have any questions about how MiddCORE will look remotely visit our FAQ page or email us directly at MiddCORE@middlebury.edu.