MiddChallenge applications due Wednesday, April 1st!

Have an idea for a project or business? Is there a problem you want to solve or an artistic piece you wish to create this summer?

The Innovation Hub invites you to apply to MiddChallenge, a pitch competition that gives students (including graduating seniors) the opportunity to win up to $3,000 to work on their innovation ideas this summer.

MiddChallenge is accepting proposals in which you explain the inspiration and/or viability of your idea or business in one of the following categories:

Business

Technology

Social Impact and Sustainability

Arts

The top chosen proposals in each of these areas will be invited to pitch their idea for 10 minutes to an expert panel of judges made up of alumni, local entrepreneurs, community members and faculty. Two projects in each category will be chosen to win.

Past winners have worked on their project either full time or alongside another summer internship.

All current Middlebury students are eligible (including graduating seniors.)

More info about the event, including the application form, can be found at go/middchallenge. Please reach out to mbenti@middlebury.edu with any questions.