Meet Alumni with Careers in Data Analytics – Friday, March 6

What is the hottest profession to emerge within the last decade? Data Analytics.

We know what you’re thinking, “I’m not a math major so I cannot be involved in this field.” Guess again! As it turns out data analytics involves vast amounts of quantitative and qualitative information, holding insights, offering all curious majors a variety of interesting career options. This UpNext career program will explore a wide variety of career roles across industries with the help of a number of alumni, discussing their career pathway experiences.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, March 6 – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Résumé Review Office Hours (Adirondack House) – If you are interested in a career utilizing data analytics, don’t miss this chance to get valuable feedback on your résumé from Middlebury alumni currently employed in various roles using data analytics. Résumé reviews are 20-minute private, one-on-one conversations.

Friday, March 6 – 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Careers in Data Analytics for Liberal Arts – Panel Discussion (MBH 220) – When it comes to data analytics, it is everywhere and used in a variety of industries and career roles. The panelists will talk about this growing variety, its appropriateness for many different majors, and how the liberal arts support careers in this space. Hear from a panel of Middlebury alumni with a variety of backgrounds who now have careers across a wide spectrum utilizing data analytics. Moderated by: Alex Lyford, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, Middlebury

Christopher Whitely ’95 – (Literary Studies) Senior Director, Research and Data, Comcast/Freewheel

Neil K. Bergquist '01 – (French, Geography) Senior Qualitative Research Consultant, IPSOS UU

Peter Lubans '06 – (Mathematics, Computer Science) Head of Research & Development, Qsemble Capital Management

Stefan Claypool '09 – (Chinese, Economics) Senior Product Manager, PayPal

Kelsey E. Hoekstra '17 – (Mathematics) Client Journey Analyst, Vanguard

Friday, March 6 – 1:45-5:30 p.m.

Experienced professionals currently employed by a variety of organizations will host multiple workshops (listed below) designed to set you up for success as you explore career possibilities, apply for positions, interview, and begin your own career. Each workshop is 45 minutes. Attend them all or select only the ones most relevant to you; there will be short breaks between each session to allow you to come and go.

View the workshop schedule and alumni bios here.