Looking for Teaching Fellows With a Big Impact While Developing into Master Teachers

Join a Team of Teachers at The Equity Project (TEP) Charter School

The Equity Project Charter School (TEP) is hosting an upcoming virtual open house for prospective teachers being held Tuesday, March 24 from 6:00-8:00 PM (EST). They are actively seeking talented and motivated teachers to support their mission of achieving educational equity for disadvantaged students in Washington Heights and Inwood neighborhoods of New York City. Specifically, they are looking for Teacher Fellows who will work with Master teachers to gain more experience. Interested candidates can learn more about the Online Open House and register here.

TEP Charter is a unique educational model and reallocates the public funding it receives as a charter school to pay its teaching professionals an annual salary of $125,000, with the opportunity to earn a significant performance bonus.

To learn more about their school, see TEP in the news, be amazed by their new building, and check out their website!

Join the Virtual Info Session by Registering HERE.