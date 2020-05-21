Launch Your Career: The Associate Program at AlphaSights

What should the start of your career look like? Do you look for an introduction to the world of business and exposure to a wide variety of industries? A role offering autonomy and measurable personal impact? A clear path towards leading your own team and managing blue-chip client relationships in two years’ time? Running your own multimillion-dollar book of business in five years?

AlphaSights is the world’s knowledge partner, comprised of ambitious professionals committed to accelerating progress for our clients and our people alike. From the moment you join us as an Associate, you’ll have significant autonomy and personal responsibility. You’ll receive training and professional development opportunities to help you excel in your role. Hard work, drive, and a commitment to delivering results will put you on a path to becoming a Manager in around two years from joining us, and a Vice President in around five.

All along, you’ll be working in the company of like-minded, driven colleagues from across the globe: we work as one global team that’s dedicated to growing our business, improving ourselves, supporting one another, and celebrating wins together. Our alumni go on to join some of the world’s most prestigious companies or pursue further study at top graduate schools.

Apply HERE in Handshake