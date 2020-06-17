Jobs in international security and cooperation

Check out this list of great opportunities, provided by the organization 80,000 Hours.
|“There’s a mix of 15 roles highlighted below, but you can use our filters to explore 486 of them on our site:
This update includes new opportunities across most of our problem areas, but we added a particularly wide range of international security & cooperation vacancies.
Many of those roles can provide valuable career capital for people who’d ultimately like to work on AI policy, biosecurity & pandemic preparedness, or nuclear security — so you should also take a look if you’re considering a career in any of those areas.”
|A few new job board highlights:
|1. Help a former NATO leader investigate US-Russia nuclear disarmament treaties Research Assistant, Strategic Arms Reduction Talks with Russia, Stanford Center for International Security and Cooperation San Francisco Bay area More details…
|2. Automate pledging and giving for philanthropic tech startup founders
Tech Director, Founders Pledge, London, UK More details…
|3. Build a new publication covering the policy implications of new technologies Managing Editor, AI and Emerging Technologies
Brookings Institution Washington, DC More details…
|4. Source and screen new investments for both social impact and business potential Senior Associate, Ventures Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
San Francisco Bay area More details…
|5. Try out lobbying for animal welfare in DC, as part of an internship for a major animal welfare organisation. Legislative Intern, Federal Affairs
Humane Society Legislative Fund Washington, DC More details…
|6. Help UHNW Individuals maximise the impact of their philanthropy
Events and Operations Manager Effective Giving UK London, UK
More details…
|7. Lead and grow a major academic research centre focused on philanthropy and social change Executive Director
Stanford Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society San Francisco Bay area
More details…
|8. Assist research projects on China and North Korea relations at a conflict prevention institute Research Assistant, China and North Korea
US Institute for Peace Washington, DC More details…
|9. Build data systems that help with planning and forecasting, as an intern at a development non-profit Intern, Data and Operations
IDinsight Remote More details…
|10. Study how people can best set goals for themselves, using both computational modelling and behavioural experiments Student Assistant, Rationality Enhancement Experiments Max Planck Society, Institute for Intelligent Systems Tübingen, Germany More details…
|11. Handle media relations for an EU animal welfare lobbying group in Brussels Officer, Communications Eurogroup for Animals
Brussels, Belgium More details…
|12. Look into the impact of emerging biological and digital technologies for a former Secretary of Defense Research Assistant to former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter Harvard Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs The Boston metro area More details…
|13. Help a major foundation look into new focus areas like ‘responsible AI’ and ‘digital transformation’ Program Associate, Communications, Influence, and New Frontiers Innovation Rockefeller Foundation
New York, NY More details…
|14. Manage several engineers using probabilistic programming and human prediction platforms to build an advanced forecasting system Engineering Manager Ought San Francisco Bay area
More details…
|15. Be responsible for all of the technology GiveDirectly uses to raise donations that fund cash transfers to extremely poor families
Director, Product GiveDirectly New York, NY
More details…
|80,000 Hours is a non-profit that provides research and support to help people switch into careers that effectively tackle the world’s most pressing problems.
Read about our key ideas, subscribe to our podcast, and find ways to meet others working to have an impact.