JOB: New England Fellow with Our Climate. Apply now

Our Climate’s New England Fellowship supports young people who are are committed to building an unstoppable youth climate movement in the northeast US, especially Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island. During this year-long, mission-driven intensive, fellows will develop and apply key advocacy skills such as organizing their peers, rallying public support, and engaging directly with elected officials to advocate for science-based, equitable climate policy at the state level and pave the way for our ultimate goal—a truly achievable, equitable and sustainable Green New Deal.

New England Fellows will work collaboratively with each other, the New England Field Coordinator, and other student leaders to design and execute projects that advance science-based, equitable climate policy at the state level. Fellows will spend 7-10 hours a week on these projects and the trainings that support them. Our Climate Fellows’ most common tactics include:

Lobbying key legislators by phone, letter, and in person;

Identifying, aligning with, and supporting coalition members and allies;

Writing and publishing media, including letters to the editor, op-eds, and social media;

Organizing informational, community-building, or lobbying events (lobby days, house parties, panels/forums, etc.);

Identifying and securing opportunities to attend, table, or speak at community events;

Participating in phone banks, door-to-door or street canvassing, and other list-building activities;

Using art, especially Climate Mosaics, to inspire and welcome new people into the movement; and

Coaching other student leaders to do the same.

See the full details and apply in Handshake here.