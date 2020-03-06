Internship Tips from CCI’s Peer Career Advisor, Ivy Yang ’20 – APPLY EARLY!

Sometimes internship postings hire on a rolling basis but only post a final deadline date. If you have your eye on an internship that you know you want to apply to, don’t wait until the deadline.

If you have questions about the internship, networking with someone at the company can be a good way to find out how their hiring process works and can give you some more clarity. Unsure about how to network? Start by joining Midd2Midd and search by the company name to see if there are alumni there to connect with!

It’s a good idea to apply early for several reasons. First, once you submit your application, you don’t have to think about working on it anymore and can relax. It’s just a waiting game from then on and there’s not much you can do about it. Second, even if you are the perfect candidate, by waiting until the deadline, you may be hurting your chances of getting the internship because the position may have already been filled. Applying early means that if you are a good fit, the company will have spots available, and you may have a better chance of getting an interview and being hired. However, applying early does not mean rushing through your résumé and cover letter. It is still important to take your time to work on the application and make sure that it is the best it can possibly be.

