Important Internship Update

Dear Students,

Our hearts and minds are with you wherever you are across the country and globe. We will get through this!

We know that many of you are wondering where CCI stands related to internships and internship funding. While we have some updates for you, we also ask for your patience as we wait to see what the coming weeks will bring. Here is the current information about how CCI can continue to support you if you are thinking about an internship for the summer.

At this moment, CCI is still planning to provide funding for unpaid internships this summer. But as you know, this is a time of great uncertainty and that has an impact on internships as well. The situation is fluid, and we will need to finalize decisions at a later date based on CDC guidelines. While we are hoping for the best, it is likely that we may not fund international internships (unless in your home country) or that we may only be able to fund remote internships. We will continue to monitor the situation and do whatever we can to support you in your summer plans while ensuring that the College is only supporting experiences that are unlikely to put you at risk. We will continue to keep you informed and post updates at go/summerfunding.

We will endeavor to be as flexible as we can with internship funding deadlines and length of internships during these extreme times. But we encourage you to be creative and take initiative in seeking out opportunities that are remote or can be converted to remote internships, if needed.



during these extreme times. But we encourage you to be creative and take initiative in seeking out opportunities that are remote or can be converted to remote internships, if needed. Eligible students who have already secured an unpaid internship and wish to apply for funding must submit their application for internship funding no later than April 13. In your essay, please include a statement telling us that you have been in touch with your supervisor and have agreed to a plan on how you can do the internship (or at least the early part of the internship) remotely, if needed, or that the timing of the internship can be flexible if remote work is not possible. Funding may be pro-rated for internships that have to be shorter than the required 8 weeks. Funding decisions will be emailed to you on May 1.

Students who need more time to secure an internship or need to make alternative plans will have until May 8 to submit their application for funding. These late applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis so submit your application as soon as you have a plan, and also indicate in your essay what contingency plan you and your supervisor have agreed to in case the internship cannot take place in-person. Please know that receipt of funding for these late applications may be delayed to mid or late June.



to secure an internship or need to make alternative plans to submit their application for funding. These late applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis so submit your application as soon as you have a plan, and also indicate in your essay what contingency plan you and your supervisor have agreed to in case the internship cannot take place in-person. Please know that receipt of funding for these late applications may be delayed to mid or late June. The internship funding application is now open in Handshake. If you already have a confirmed unpaid internship and have accepted it, we encourage you to complete your application for funding. See instructions and all forms atgo/summerfunding.

If you are applying for internship funding, CCI has waived the requirement to have a CCI-approved resume, but you will still need to submit a resume with your application. Our Peer Career Advisors will review resumes remotely. Send your resume to CCIPCA@middlebury.edu .



If you are hoping to participate in an internship this summer but have not yet found one, there are over 2,600 internships still posted in Handshake . Discover other great tips for finding an internship at go/FindInternship or schedule a phone or video appointment with a CCI advisor through Handshake.

. Discover or Many internships in Handshake are Reserved for Middlebury only . And some CCI-Sponsored Internships (some overlaps) come with guaranteed funding. Many of these internships have upcoming application deadlines.

And some (some overlaps) come with guaranteed funding. Many of these internships have upcoming application deadlines. Many Middlebury alums are eager to help students navigate these tricky times. Now is a great time to get career or internship advice. Spend some time exploring Midd2Midd and reach out. Review our Networking Guide first.

Finally, you may just need to stay flexible if your summer plans don’t pan out the way you envisioned. These are unprecedented times, and if an internship or work experience doesn’t happen for you this summer, you will be fine and there are lots of productive ways you can spend your summer. We will be providing other ideas for an impactful summer on CCI’s social media and the Career Path blogs. And don’t forget that CCI advisors are available for phone and Zoom appointments to help you with your summer plans.



We miss you, but please know that CCI is always here for you.

Take good care of yourself, your friends, and your family.



