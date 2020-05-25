HOT Social Impact Jobs & Internships on Handshake

There are 102 curated INTERNSHIPS and VOLUNTEER opportunities expiring this week, check them out HERE.
There are 82 curated JOBS and FELLOWSHIP opportunities expiring this week, check them out HERE. They range from solar to retail to legal assistants–a huge variety. A few of them are below:
- Analyst (Health Economics), Aceso Global, Washington, District of Columbia
- 7 Rural Alaska Community Action Program – VISTA
- GIS Fellowship – State, Tribal, Local Plans and Grants (STLPG), American Conservation Experience, Full-Time Fellowship, Washington, DC
- Communications Summer Intern @ Harvard Innovation Lab VIP incubated Non-Profit Mental Health Startup, Ignite Mental Health (Harvard Innovation Labs VIP 19′), Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America and 149 more
- Program Coordinator: Land Conservation, Mile High Youth Corps, Denver, Colorado, United States of America
|Summer Internship 2020 / Program Monitoring & Evaluation Intern (Virtual)Abt AssociatesRockville, Maryland, United States of America
|Buildings Project Manager – Design & ConstructionState of VermontMontpelier, Vermont, United States of America
|Associate – City Renewables AcceleratorRocky Mountain InstituteBoulder, Colorado, United States of America and 1 more